Connor Wong vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 56 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (23 of 98), with more than one RBI nine times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including nine multi-run games (9.2%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
