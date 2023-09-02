The Holy Cross Crusaders should win their matchup against the Merrimack Warriors at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-22.9) 53.8 Holy Cross 38, Merrimack 15

Holy Cross Betting Info (2022)

The Crusaders covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven of Crusaders games last season went over the point total.

Merrimack Betting Info (2022)

The Warriors went 6-3-0 ATS last season.

Warriors games hit the over four out of nine times last season.

Crusaders vs. Warriors 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 37.4 21.5 35 19 21 42 Merrimack 27.8 22.8 32.3 27.5 22.4 17.2

