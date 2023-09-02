The Merrimack Warriors (0-0) visit the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) at Fitton Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Holy Cross fired on all cylinders last season, as it ranked 14th-best in total offense (448.8 yards per game) and 23rd-best in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Merrimack ranked 60th in the FCS with 27.8 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 36th in points allowed (338.7 points allowed per contest).

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack Key Statistics (2022)

Holy Cross Merrimack 448.8 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.3 (105th) 331.5 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (31st) 245 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.5 (60th) 203.8 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (116th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Matthew Sluka recorded 2,491 passing yards (191.6 per game), a 57.5% completion percentage (153-for-266), 26 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also added 1,234 rushing yards on 203 carries with 11 rushing TDs (averaging 94.9 yards per game).

Peter Oliver churned out 1,017 yards on 173 carries (78.2 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last season.

Jalen Coker picked up 50 receptions for 914 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 43 times, and averaged 70.3 yards per game.

Ayir Asante also impressed receiving last season. He collected 21 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 23 times.

Justin Shorter's stat line last season: 431 receiving yards, 32 catches, four touchdowns, on 29 targets.

Merrimack Stats Leaders (2022)

Gavin McCusker completed 47.5% of his passes to throw for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Victor Dawson averaged 68.8 rushing yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Jacari Carter was targeted 2.4 times per game and racked up 385 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Hayden Fisher averaged 30.2 receiving yards on 1.3 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Pat Conroy played his way to six receiving touchdowns and 222 receiving yards (20.2 ypg) last season.

