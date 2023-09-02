When the Iowa Hawkeyes square off against the Utah State Aggies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Hawkeyes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Iowa vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+23.5) Toss Up (43) Iowa 33, Utah State 11

Iowa Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 96.2%.

The Hawkeyes put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Iowa covered every time (1-0) as a 23.5-point or higher favorite last season.

A total of four of Hawkeyes games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 43 points, 4.8 higher than the average total in Iowa games last season.

Utah State Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Utah State had one win ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 23.5 points or greater last season.

Last year, five Aggies games hit the over.

The average total points scored in Utah State games last year (43) is 11.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Hawkeyes vs. Aggies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 17.7 13.3 18.4 12.4 16 17.2 Utah State 22.2 31.2 26.3 26.2 20.2 35

