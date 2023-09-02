Luis Urias -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .180 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 16 of 38 games this year (42.1%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.7% of his games this season, Urias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .184 AVG .111 .295 OBP .250 .211 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 10/5 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

