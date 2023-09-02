In the matchup between the Holy Cross Crusaders and Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, September 2 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Crusaders to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-22.9) 53.8 Holy Cross 38, Merrimack 15

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Merrimack Betting Info (2022)

The Warriors covered six times in nine games with a spread last year.

Warriors games went over the point total four out of nine times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Holy Cross Betting Info (2022)

The Crusaders compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Crusaders and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Crusaders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 37.4 21.5 35.0 19.0 21.0 42.0 Merrimack 27.8 22.8 32.3 27.5 22.4 17.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.