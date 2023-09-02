The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) and the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) play at Fitton Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Holy Cross surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking ninth-best in scoring offense (37.4 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (21.5 points allowed per game). While Merrimack ranked 34th in total defense with 338.7 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 19th-worst (306.3 yards per game).

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics (2022)

Merrimack Holy Cross 306.3 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (7th) 338.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (65th) 155.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245 (6th) 150.7 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Merrimack Stats Leaders (2022)

Gavin McCusker threw for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Victor Dawson racked up 10 rushing touchdowns on 68.8 yards per game last season.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. rushed for 579 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Jacari Carter averaged 35 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Hayden Fisher averaged 30.2 receiving yards on 1.3 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

Pat Conroy averaged 20.2 receiving yards per game on 0.9 targets per game a season ago.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders (2022)

Matthew Sluka put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,491 yards (191.6 yards per game), going 153-for-266 (57.5% completion percentage), 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 1,234 rushing yards on 203 carries, 11 rushing TDs, and averaging 94.9 yards per game.

Peter Oliver ran for 1,017 yards on 173 carries (78.2 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Jalen Coker grabbed 50 passes (on 43 targets) for 914 yards (70.3 per game). He also found the end zone 11 times.

Ayir Asante produced last season, catching 21 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 35.2 receiving yards per game.

Justin Shorter's stat line last year: 431 receiving yards, 32 catches, four touchdowns, on 29 targets.

