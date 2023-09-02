Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Royals have +180 odds to upset. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 10 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 31 of the 60 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (51.7%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Boston has played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-60-3).

The Red Sox have put together a 3-6-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 33-33 26-24 43-41 47-49 22-16

