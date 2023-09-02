How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Tanner Houck and Alec Marsh will start for their respective teams when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals play on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Royals Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in MLB play with 160 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.
- Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (667 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.351).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houck (3-8) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Houck heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Houck heads into the matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Framber Valdez
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.