In the game between the New Hampshire Wildcats and Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-23.6) 53.8 New Hampshire 39, Stonehill 15

Week 1 NEC Predictions

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

New Hampshire Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread last year.

In Wildcats games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Skyhawks vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stonehill 30.6 23.0 34.8 17.2 25.3 30.3 New Hampshire 29.7 28.4 52.0 42.0 19.0 35.0

