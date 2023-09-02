The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) visit the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-0) at W.B. Mason Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Stonehill averaged 386.9 yards per game on offense last season (52nd in the FCS), and it allowed 359 yards per game (55th) on the other side of the ball. New Hampshire averaged 29.7 points per game on offense last year (45th in the FCS), and it surrendered 28.4 points per game (70th) on defense.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Easton, Massachusetts

North Easton, Massachusetts Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Key Statistics (2022)

Stonehill New Hampshire 386.9 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.7 (31st) 359 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (109th) 208.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.1 (84th) 178.1 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (128th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders (2022)

Ashur Carraha's previous season stat line: 1,565 passing yards (173.9 per game), 135-for-250 (54%), 82 touchdowns and eight picks.

Last season Jermaine Corbett took 123 rushing attempts for 774 yards (86 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Tom Comella ran for 380 yards on 69 carries (42.2 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Cameron Alves reeled in 29 catches for 280 yards (31.1 per game) while being targeted 15 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Will Diamantis also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 12 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted seven times.

Noah Canty's stat line last season: 193 receiving yards, 19 catches, one touchdown, on 15 targets.

New Hampshire Stats Leaders (2022)

Max Brosmer threw for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Dylan Laube averaged 92.7 rushing yards per game and collected 15 rushing touchdowns last year. Laube complemented his rushing performance with 3.8 receptions per game to average 35.7 receiving yards.

Isaac Seide rushed for 182 yards last season.

Joey Corcoran was targeted 4.8 times per game and racked up 670 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Kyle Lepkowski caught 42 passes last season on his way to 542 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

