Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 2, when the Auburn Tigers and UMass Minutemen square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Auburn vs. UMass? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UMass vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (51.5) Auburn 43, UMass 7

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The Minutemen have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Minutemen are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

UMass games this season have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 7.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Tigers games.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Auburn games last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minutemen vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 24.8 29.5 24.1 22.0 26.0 44.5 UMass 12.5 31.1 14.2 29.2 11.3 32.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.