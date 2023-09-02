The UMass Minutemen (1-0) are big 35.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Auburn Tigers (0-0). The contest has an over/under of 51.5.

Auburn totaled 24.8 points per game on offense last season (86th in the FBS), and it ranked 97th on defense with 29.5 points allowed per game. Things have been positive for UMass on both offense and defense, as it is posting 389.0 total yards per game (seventh-best) and surrendering just 458.0 total yards per game (12th-best).

UMass vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Auburn vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -35.5 -105 -115 51.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of four of UMass games last year went over the point total.

Last season, UMass was listed as the underdog in 10 games and failed to win any of those contests.

UMass played as an underdog of +2000 or more twice last season and lost both games.

UMass Stats Leaders

Last year Ellis Merriweather rushed for 575 yards (47.9 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Gino Campiotti played 12 games last year, and racked up 257 passing yards, one touchdown, six interceptions and a 44.6% completion percentage.

As a runner, Campiotti scampered for 390 yards (3.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was an important part of the offense last year, registering 27 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

George Johnson was targeted 58 times leading to 28 receptions, 402 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Jalen Mackie hit the gridiron for 12 games, posting 3.5 sacks to go with eight TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Marcus Cushnie accumulated 5.5 sacks to go along with 10 TFL and 28 tackles in 12 games.

Tyler Rudolph helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 34 tackles and two passes defended in 12 games.

With 14 tackles and three interceptions, Jordan Mahoney made a big difference on D.

