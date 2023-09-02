The Auburn Tigers (0-0) host the UMass Minutemen (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Auburn totaled 24.8 points per game on offense last season (86th in the FBS), and it ranked 97th on defense with 29.5 points allowed per game. UMass' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 41 points per contest (seventh-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 27th by giving up 30 points per game.

UMass vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

UMass vs. Auburn Key Statistics (2022)

UMass Auburn 265.8 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.5 (85th) 370.1 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (60th) 148.8 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.8 (18th) 116.9 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (119th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has been a dual threat for UMass this season. He has 192 passing yards (192 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 96 yards (96 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kay'Ron Adams has totaled 79 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Christian Wells has racked up 68 receiving yards on one receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Anthony Simpson has racked up 65 receiving yards (65 yards per game) on three receptions.

George Johnson's five targets have resulted in one catch for 22 yards.

Auburn Stats Leaders (2022)

Robby Ashford had an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,613 yards (134.4 yards per game), going 123-for-250 (49.2% completion percentage), seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 710 rushing yards on 153 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 59.2 yards per game.

Last year, Tank Bigsby ran for 970 yards on 179 attempts (80.8 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

In the previous year, Ja'Varrius Johnson grabbed 26 passes (on 46 targets) for 493 yards (41.1 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Koy Moore produced last year, grabbing 20 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown. He collected 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Jarquez Hunter grabbed 17 passes on 25 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.7 receiving yards per game.

