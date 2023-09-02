UMass vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UMass vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UMass vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-35.5)
|52.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-35)
|52
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-35.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Auburn (-35.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Auburn (-35)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
UMass vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- UMass has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.