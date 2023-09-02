The UMass Minutemen (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

UMass vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Auburn Betting Trends

UMass has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

