Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with seven games involving teams from the Patriot League on the early-season schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Villanova Wildcats at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marist Red Foxes at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at Syracuse Orange
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network Extra
|Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lafayette Leopards at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NEC Front Row
|Bucknell Bison at James Madison Dukes
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
