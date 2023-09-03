Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .917 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.

In 62.0% of his games this year (44 of 71), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 45.1% of his games this year (32 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .305 AVG .240 .363 OBP .311 .641 SLG .521 23 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 44/11 K/BB 35/10 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings