Adam Duvall vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .917 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (44 of 71), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 45.1% of his games this year (32 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.305
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.311
|.641
|SLG
|.521
|23
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|44/11
|K/BB
|35/10
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
