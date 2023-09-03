Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .917 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 62.0% of his games this year (44 of 71), Duvall has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duvall has picked up an RBI in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
  • In 45.1% of his games this year (32 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 34
.305 AVG .240
.363 OBP .311
.641 SLG .521
23 XBH 18
10 HR 8
31 RBI 19
44/11 K/BB 35/10
1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Clarke (2-4) makes the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
