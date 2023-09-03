Alex Verdugo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .653 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .278 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this year (82 of 121), with more than one hit 38 times (31.4%).
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 60 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (11.6%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.291
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.326
|.478
|SLG
|.421
|30
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Clarke (2-4) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without allowing a hit.
