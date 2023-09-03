Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .653 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .278 with 34 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 62nd in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this year (82 of 121), with more than one hit 38 times (31.4%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 60 games this season (49.6%), including 14 multi-run games (11.6%).

Home Away 62 GP 59 .291 AVG .264 .355 OBP .326 .478 SLG .421 30 XBH 22 7 HR 6 27 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

