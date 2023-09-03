Connor Wong -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 57.1% of his 98 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .278 AVG .224 .333 OBP .276 .438 SLG .382 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings