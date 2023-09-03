Connor Wong vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .252 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 98 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (7.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.438
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
