How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (0-0) matchup against the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
Offensively, Florida A&M ranked 72nd in the FCS with 25.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 30th in points allowed (320.9 points allowed per contest). Jackson State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 19th-best in points per game (37) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (7).
See how to watch this matchup on ESPN
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|357.1 (72nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|447.9 (8th)
|320.9 (22nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|253.2 (8th)
|98.9 (116th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|151.8 (65th)
|258.2 (30th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|296.1 (10th)
|2 (59th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (83rd)
|0 (79th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (9th)
Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)
- Jeremy Moussa recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,730 yards with a 57.3% completion rate (225-for-393), 21 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an average of 248.2 yards per game.
- Last season Jaylen McCloud took 97 rushing attempts for 379 yards (34.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Terrell Jennings collected 292 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns last season.
- Xavier Smith hauled in 74 catches for 876 yards (79.6 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.
- Jah'Marae Sheread amassed 588 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times, and averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game.
- David Manigo grabbed 23 passes for 368 yards, averaging 33.5 yards per game last season.
Jackson State Stats Leaders
- Jason Brown has compiled 361 yards on 78.8% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.
- Irvin Mulligan has rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.
- JD Martin has run for 36 yards across 11 carries. He's chipped in with three catches for 17 yards.
- Rico Powers Jr. has registered four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.
- Isaiah Spencer has caught five passes and compiled 64 receiving yards (64 per game).
- Duke Miller has racked up 57 reciving yards (57 ypg) this season.
