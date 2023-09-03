Justin Turner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Taylor Clarke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- In 88 of 123 games this season (71.5%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 123), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has driven in a run in 57 games this year (46.3%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.306
|AVG
|.263
|.363
|OBP
|.346
|.496
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|45
|38/18
|K/BB
|48/26
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Clarke (2-4) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
