The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Taylor Clarke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 32nd in slugging.

In 88 of 123 games this season (71.5%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 123), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has driven in a run in 57 games this year (46.3%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .306 AVG .263 .363 OBP .346 .496 SLG .469 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 45 38/18 K/BB 48/26 1 SB 3

