The San Jose State Spartans (0-1) will look to upset the No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the outing.

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: San Jose, California
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-16.5) 55.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon State (-16.5) 55.5 -850 +575 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Oregon State (-16.5) 54.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +500 -714 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Oregon State (-16.5) - -750 +525 Bet on this game with Tipico

Oregon State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • Oregon State won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
  • The Beavers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
  • San Jose State covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last year.
  • The Spartans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Oregon State & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State
To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
To Win the Pac-12 +325 Bet $100 to win $325
San Jose State
To Win the MWC +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500

