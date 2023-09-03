Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (131) this season while batting .267 with 59 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 81 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.2% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 59 of 128 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .271 AVG .263 .348 OBP .332 .470 SLG .542 28 XBH 31 11 HR 18 43 RBI 47 43/25 K/BB 62/22 1 SB 1

