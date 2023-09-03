Rafael Devers vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the mound, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (131) this season while batting .267 with 59 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 81 of 128 games this season, with multiple hits 40 times.
- Looking at the 128 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.5%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.2% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 128 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.263
|.348
|OBP
|.332
|.470
|SLG
|.542
|28
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|47
|43/25
|K/BB
|62/22
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Clarke (2-4) out to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
