Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (70-66) and Kansas City Royals (42-95) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (5-3) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-13).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 32 (52.5%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 5-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 676.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).

Red Sox Schedule