Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Chris Sale, who will start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 15th in MLB play with 161 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .438.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Boston has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).

The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.351).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.75 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale has nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish

