The Boston Red Sox (70-66) visit the Kansas City Royals (42-95) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-3, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-13, 4.98 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-13, 4.98 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Sale (5-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.75 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sale has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 1-13 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 119 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 24 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.

Greinke enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Greinke will try to collect his 18th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

