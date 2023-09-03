On Sunday, Trevor Story (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .185 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Story has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .256 AVG .119 .293 OBP .159 .436 SLG .167 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 1

