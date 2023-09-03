Trevor Story vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Trevor Story (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Royals
|Red Sox vs Royals Odds
|Red Sox vs Royals Prediction
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .185 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Story has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Triston Casas
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.256
|AVG
|.119
|.293
|OBP
|.159
|.436
|SLG
|.167
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Clarke (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.