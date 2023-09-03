On Sunday, Triston Casas (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 103 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last outings.

Casas has gotten a hit in 72 of 120 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (22.5%).

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (30.0%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .285 AVG .246 .410 OBP .326 .511 SLG .478 22 XBH 21 9 HR 13 27 RBI 28 49/40 K/BB 64/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings