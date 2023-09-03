Triston Casas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Royals
|Red Sox vs Royals Odds
|Red Sox vs Royals Prediction
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 103 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last outings.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 72 of 120 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (22.5%).
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (30.0%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Connor Wong
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Trevor Story
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.246
|.410
|OBP
|.326
|.511
|SLG
|.478
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|28
|49/40
|K/BB
|64/23
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals are sending Clarke (2-4) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.