Luis Urías vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Urias and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .180.
- Urias has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.5% of them.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Urias has an RBI in nine of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.184
|AVG
|.178
|.295
|OBP
|.339
|.211
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.64 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
