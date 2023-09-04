Luis Urias and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .180.

Urias has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.5% of them.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Urias has an RBI in nine of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .184 AVG .178 .295 OBP .339 .211 SLG .400 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 2 RBI 10 10/5 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0

