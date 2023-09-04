The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 133 hits, batting .268 this season with 60 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 82 of 129 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 41 occasions (31.8%).

Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 25 of them (19.4%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has an RBI in 55 of 129 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year (59 of 129), with two or more runs 16 times (12.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .271 AVG .265 .348 OBP .333 .470 SLG .543 28 XBH 32 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 43/25 K/BB 63/22 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings