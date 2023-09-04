Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

Fueled by 479 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored 683 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.350 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (10-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.

Bello has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away James Paxton Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.