Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (71-66) in the series opener at Tropicana Field on Monday, September 4. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+110). The matchup's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 72 (65.5%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 63-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (71.6% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Red Sox have won in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won 23 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Connor Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

