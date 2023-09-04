Reese McGuire vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Reese McGuire and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 56 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- McGuire has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%).
- In 10 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.325
|AVG
|.239
|.341
|OBP
|.313
|.425
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/2
|K/BB
|24/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- Civale (7-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
