DeWanna Bonner and Jordin Canada will duke it out when the Connecticut Sun (25-12) play the Los Angeles Sparks (16-21) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, September 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut fell short of victory by a final score of 89-58 versus New York last time out. The team was led by Tiffany Hayes' 11 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa's 10 points. With a final score of 72-64, Los Angeles defeated Washington the last time out. Layshia Clarendon led the team (15 PTS, 3 STL, 44.4 FG%).

Sun vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+275 to win)

Sparks (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 156.5

156.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Twitter, NBCS-BOS, and Spectrum Sports

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are averaging 82.4 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined defensively, allowing only 79 points per contest (best).

Connecticut is grabbing 33.5 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 20.6 per game (third-best in WNBA).

Connecticut is thriving in terms of turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) and best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

With a 36.1% three-point percentage this season, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA. They rank sixth in the league by draining 7.2 treys per contest.

Connecticut is thriving when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks best in the league in three-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and second-best in three-point percentage allowed (31.4%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun's offense has been much better in home games (85 PPG) compared to away games (80.3 PPG). However, their defense has been worse when playing at home (80.1 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (78 PPG allowed).

In home games, Connecticut averages 34.6 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.4, while on the road it averages 32.6 per game and allows 34.9.

On average, the Sun rack up more assists at home than on the road (21.9 at home, 19.6 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Connecticut is committing fewer turnovers in home games (12.2 per game) than away (12.4), but is forcing more turnovers at home (14.9 per game) compared to on the road (14.8).

This year, the Sun average 7.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.9 on the road (making 37.5% from deep in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

Connecticut concedes 0.39999999999999947 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.8). But it allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (32.3% in home games compared to 30.8% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 20 of the 25 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Sun have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Connecticut is 19-17-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut is 4-9 as 7.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sun a 77.8% chance to win.

