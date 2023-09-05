The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena ready for the second of a three-game series against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+135). The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their foes are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 36 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 72 of its 136 chances.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 36-33 28-24 44-41 50-49 22-16

