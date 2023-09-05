Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 5
The Boston Red Sox (72-66) will look to Masataka Yoshida, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Tropicana Field.
The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Over 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
- Crawford is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.
- He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Kutter Crawford vs. Rays
- He will take the hill against a Rays squad that is batting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .445 (fourth in the league) with 198 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).
- In six innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Crawford has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .182.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- Eflin (13-8) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
