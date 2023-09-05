The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .180 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Story has picked up a hit in 45.5% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Story has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .256 AVG .120 .293 OBP .154 .436 SLG .180 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 14/2 K/BB 20/2 4 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings