Triston Casas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triston Casas -- hitting .455 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .267 with 63 walks and 63 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Casas enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
- Casas has had a hit in 74 of 122 games this season (60.7%), including multiple hits 28 times (23.0%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (18.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (37 of 122), with two or more RBI 18 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 53 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.285
|AVG
|.251
|.410
|OBP
|.328
|.511
|SLG
|.493
|22
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|14
|27
|RBI
|32
|49/40
|K/BB
|66/23
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (13-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
