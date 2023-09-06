Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (135) this season while batting .267 with 61 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (19.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.0% of his games this year (55 of 131), with more than one RBI 22 times (16.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .271 AVG .264 .348 OBP .335 .470 SLG .535 28 XBH 33 11 HR 18 43 RBI 48 43/25 K/BB 67/24 1 SB 2

