Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (135) this season while batting .267 with 61 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (19.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.0% of his games this year (55 of 131), with more than one RBI 22 times (16.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.271
|AVG
|.264
|.348
|OBP
|.335
|.470
|SLG
|.535
|28
|XBH
|33
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|43/25
|K/BB
|67/24
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.