Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Tyler Glasnow, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Red Sox have +140 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (51.4%) in those contests.

Boston is 4-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of its 137 opportunities.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 36-34 28-24 44-42 50-50 22-16

