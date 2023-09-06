The Boston Red Sox will look to Triston Casas for continued offensive production when they take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored 696 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.347 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (9-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw three innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Pivetta has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Royals L 13-2 Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Kyle Bradish 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Jack Flaherty 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.