How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
The Boston Red Sox will look to Triston Casas for continued offensive production when they take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 696 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.347 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta (9-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw three innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Pivetta has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.
- He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 33 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|L 13-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|W 9-5
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Alec Marsh
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taylor Clarke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|W 7-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
|9/5/2023
|Rays
|L 8-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Zach Eflin
|9/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jack Flaherty
|9/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Carlos Rodón
