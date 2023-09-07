With an average draft position that ranks him 95th at his position (279th overall), DeVante Parker has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 71.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 58th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the New England Patriots WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Parker on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

DeVante Parker Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 71.90 79.44 - Overall Rank 184 191 279 Position Rank 59 69 95

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

DeVante Parker 2022 Stats

Parker received got 47 targets last season and converted them into 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.7 yards per contest.

Parker accumulated 19.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 79 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

Rep Parker and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeVante Parker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 15.6 10 5 156 0 Week 4 @Packers 8.4 2 2 24 1 Week 6 @Browns 6.4 6 4 64 0 Week 7 Bears 6.8 5 3 68 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 12 @Vikings 8.0 4 4 80 0 Week 13 Bills 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 18 @Bills 19.9 7 6 79 2

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.