After compiling 20.2 fantasy points last season (84th among RBs), Pierre Strong Jr. has an ADP of 256th overall (64th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Pierre Strong Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.20 57.04 - Overall Rank 343 254 256 Position Rank 78 65 64

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Stats

Strong put up a stat line of 100 rushing yards on 10 carries last season, good for 5.9 ypg, with one rushing score.

In his best performance last year, Strong finished with 15.0 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns, Strong posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 5 yards.

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 @Browns 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 15.0 5 70 1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3.7 4 25 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 1.0 0 0 0 0

