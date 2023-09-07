Raleigh Webb, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 259th among WRs; 958th overall), put up 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 200th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New England Patriots WR.

Raleigh Webb Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 5.17 - Overall Rank 549 621 858 Position Rank 212 236 259

