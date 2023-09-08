The New England Patriots right now have the 20th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth on the other side of the ball with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In 15 games with the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played for the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Matthew Judon registered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games last year.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +700 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +4500 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of September 8 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.