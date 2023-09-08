Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (72-68) and Baltimore Orioles (88-51) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 8.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (10-6, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (4-8, 5.07 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, Orioles 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 50.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 25 of 43 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (697 total, five per game).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule