Kyle Bradish and Tanner Houck will each get the start when the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox square off on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 166 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 488 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 697 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.349 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Houck (4-8) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Royals W 9-5 Away Tanner Houck Alec Marsh 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino

