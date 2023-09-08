Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Devers Stats

Devers has 136 hits with 33 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.340/.503 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 137 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .282/.354/.474 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bradish Stats

Kyle Bradish (10-6) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 26th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Bradish has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks fifth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 6.0 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 34 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 50 walks and 82 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.330/.492 so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

