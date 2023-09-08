The Boston Red Sox (72-68) are looking for Triston Casas to continue a 10-game hitting streak against the Baltimore Orioles (88-51), on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The probable starters are Kyle Bradish (10-6) for the Orioles and Tanner Houck (4-8) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (10-6, 3.03 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (4-8, 5.07 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (4-8) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Houck has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Houck is trying to record his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has not had an outing so far in 2023 where he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Tanner Houck vs. Orioles

He will face off against an Orioles team that is batting .257 as a unit (ninth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .426 (10th in the league) with 161 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Orioles this season, Houck has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP while his opponents are batting .308.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

The Orioles' Bradish (10-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.03 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 25 games.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Bradish has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.03), 10th in WHIP (1.110), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kyle Bradish vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 697 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 166 home runs, 15th in the league.

The Red Sox have gone 8-for-13 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

