As they ready for a matchup with the Indiana Fever (12-26), the Connecticut Sun (26-12) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun enter this contest on the heels of a 90-76 win against the Sparks on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 2 1.5 0.2

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas leads her squad in both rebounds (9.9) and assists (8) per contest, and also posts 15.9 points. At the other end, she puts up 1.9 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is tops on the Sun with 17.9 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Natisha Hiedeman puts up 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Rebecca Allen is averaging 6.3 points, 0.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

